Swordfish Mexicana

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 steak, 3/4 cup rice, and 2/3 cup salsa)
March 2016

"My husband and I recently returned to the United States after five years in Asia. I enjoy incorporating Asian fruits and vegetables into creations like this one. My husband likes it so much, he suggested I send it in." - CL Reader

Avocados are a great source of healthy, monounsaturated fats. Swordfish is a tasty meal once in awhile, but it's high in mercury, so limit your intake and try smaller fish like salmon or tilapia.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1 cup chopped tomato
  • 1/4 cup chopped tomatillos
  • 2 tablespoons diced peeled avocado
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Fish:
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • 2 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks (about 1 inch thick)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • Rice:
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup uncooked jasmine rice
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon tomato paste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 467
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 40.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Fiber per serving 4.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 2.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 684mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare salsa, combine first 9 ingredients.

Step 2

To prepare fish, rub cut sides of garlic over fish; place fish in a small zip-top plastic bag. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons lime juice to bag; seal. Marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes, turning once.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

Remove fish from marinade, discarding marinade. Sprinkle fish with salt, cumin, and black pepper; place fish on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray. Broil 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

Step 5

To prepare rice, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté until tender. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth and tomato paste, stirring to dissolve tomato paste; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

