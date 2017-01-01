Grilled Halibut and Fresh Mango Salsa

We guarantee that after tasting one bite of this summery dish, you'll want to head right back to the kitchen and make another batch of the tropical salsa. Tangy and fruity with eye-popping color, the mango salsa is fantastic with this halibut, but try it other types of fish too.

Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Salsa is low in calories but full in flavor. The tomatoes are a good source of antioxidants.