- Calories per serving 295
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 37g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.5g
- Fiber per serving 2.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 687mg
- Calcium per serving 105mg
Grilled Halibut and Fresh Mango Salsa
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
We guarantee that after tasting one bite of this summery dish, you'll want to head right back to the kitchen and make another batch of the tropical salsa. Tangy and fruity with eye-popping color, the mango salsa is fantastic with this halibut, but try it other types of fish too.
Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Salsa is low in calories but full in flavor. The tomatoes are a good source of antioxidants.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill.
Step 2
Combine first 7 ingredients. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and garlic.
Step 3
Rub halibut with oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place fish on grill rack; grill 3 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with mango salsa.