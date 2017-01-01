Grilled Halibut and Fresh Mango Salsa

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 3/4 cup salsa)
Health.com
March 2016

We guarantee that after tasting one bite of this summery dish, you'll want to head right back to the kitchen and make another batch of the tropical salsa. Tangy and fruity with eye-popping color, the mango salsa is fantastic with this halibut, but try it other types of fish too.

Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Salsa is low in calories but full in flavor. The tomatoes are a good source of antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plum tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • 1 1/2 cups diced peeled ripe mango
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.5g
  • Fiber per serving 2.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 687mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Combine first 7 ingredients. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and garlic.

Step 3

Rub halibut with oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Place fish on grill rack; grill 3 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with mango salsa.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up