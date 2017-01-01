Scallops With Roasted Pepper Butter Sauce

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 5 scallops and 1/4 cup sauce)
March 2016

Double-skewering scallops makes turning them on the grill easier. Just thread the scallops onto a skewer, then run another one through the scallops parallel to the first.

This low-carbohydrate meal is loaded with protein and vitamin B12. Bell peppers also provide vitamin C and fiber.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 30 sea scallops (about 2 1/4 pounds)
  • 4 medium red bell peppers (about 2 pounds)
  • 2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • Fresh basil (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 5.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 29.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 0.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 970mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Thread 5 scallops onto each of 6 (12-inch) skewers. Cover and chill.

Step 2

Preheat broiler.

Step 3

Cut peppers in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal and let stand 10 minutes. Peel peppers, and discard skins. Place peppers, broth, and wine in a blender; process until smooth. Combine pepper mixture and basil in a skillet. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 1/2 cups (about 5 minutes). Reduce heat to medium-low; gradually add butter, stirring until melted. Cover and keep warm.

Step 4

Prepare grill.

Step 5

Sprinkle kabobs with salt; place on grill rack coated with cooking spray. Grill 2 1/2 minutes on each side or until done. Serve with bell pepper sauce. Garnish with fresh basil, if desired.

