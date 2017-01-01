Blueberry-Blackberry Shortcakes

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 filled shortcake)
Ann Taylor Pittman
March 2016

The key to tender low-fat shortcakes is to not overwork the dough; so pat it out instead of rolling it. A portion of the blueberries is cooked with sugar and cornstarch to form a blueberry glaze that binds the filling. This dessert is best with fresh berries.

These homemade shortcakes are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, thanks to the blueberries and blackberries. Throw in a few extra berries to keep you feeling full.

Ingredients

  • Shortcakes:
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup chilled butter, cut into small pieces
  • 1/2 cup fat-free buttermilk
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Filling:
  • 3 cups fresh wild blueberries, divided
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 cups fresh blackberries
  • 1 cup frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 7.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 4.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 60.1g
  • Fiber per serving 4.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 354mg
  • Calcium per serving 108mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

To prepare shortcakes, lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Cut in chilled butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk; stir just until moist.

Step 3

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead lightly 4 times. Pat dough to a 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a 3-inch biscuit cutter to form 8 dough rounds. Place dough rounds 2 inches apart on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Combine water and egg white, stirring with a whisk; brush over dough rounds. Sprinkle evenly with 2 teaspoons sugar. Bake at 400° for 13 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven, and cool on a wire rack.

Step 4

To prepare filling, combine 1 cup blueberries, 1/2 cup sugar, juice, and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until slightly thick. Place in a large bowl; add remaining 2 cups blueberries and blackberries, stirring to coat. Cover and chill.

Step 5

Using a serrated knife, cut each shortcake in half horizontally; spoon 1/2 cup blueberry mixture over bottom half of each shortcake. Top each serving with 2 tablespoons whipped topping and top half of shortcake.

