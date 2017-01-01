Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas

Yield
4
Health.com
March 2016

The grated zucchini and defrosted frozen corn that fill these tasty quesadillas contain a lot of moisture. Drain them on paper towels for a few minutes before using; otherwise, you'd end up with soggy tortillas. Serve the quesadillas with spicy salsa.

If you are making this lunch at the office (where no oven is available), just nuke this in the microwave for 1 minute instead of broiling it.

Ingredients

  • 1 small zucchini, grated and drained on paper towels (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup defrosted frozen corn, drained on paper towels
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 2 jalapeño peppers, seeds and ribs removed, chopped
  • 1 2/3 cups drained and rinsed canned black beans (one 15-ounce can)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 3/4 pound Monterey jack, grated (about 1 quart)
  • 8 large (burrito-size) flour tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons cooking oil

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, corn, onion, jalapeños, beans, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Toss gently to distribute the seasonings and then stir in the cheese.

Step 2

Heat the oven to 200°. Set the tortillas on a work surface. Put about 1/3 cup of the filling on one half of each tortilla. Spread the filling to the edge and then fold the tortilla over the filling.

Step 3

In a large nonstick frying pan, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add two of the quesadillas to the pan and cook, turning once, until the cheese melts, about 1 1/2minutes per side. Remove from the pan and keep warm on a baking sheet in the oven. Repeat in batches with the remaining oil and quesadillas. Cut the quesadillas in wedges and serve.

Step 4

Wine Recommendation: Pull out the stops with a full-throttle red zinfandel from Napa or Amador county. These big, powerful, full-bodied wines are loaded with enough ripe blackberry fruit and exotic spice to match the quesadillas and salsa.

Step 5

Notes: All commercially frozen vegetables have already been blanched, so you don't need to cook them for as long as raw vegetables. In fact, some--such as corn, peas, and spinach--don't need to be cooked anymore at all. Just defrost and heat.

Quick from Scratch Vegetable Main Dishes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up