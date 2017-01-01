Zucchini, Corn, Black-Bean, and Jack-Cheese Quesadillas
The grated zucchini and defrosted frozen corn that fill these tasty quesadillas contain a lot of moisture. Drain them on paper towels for a few minutes before using; otherwise, you'd end up with soggy tortillas. Serve the quesadillas with spicy salsa.
If you are making this lunch at the office (where no oven is available), just nuke this in the microwave for 1 minute instead of broiling it.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, corn, onion, jalapeños, beans, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Toss gently to distribute the seasonings and then stir in the cheese.
Heat the oven to 200°. Set the tortillas on a work surface. Put about 1/3 cup of the filling on one half of each tortilla. Spread the filling to the edge and then fold the tortilla over the filling.
In a large nonstick frying pan, heat 1/2 tablespoon of the oil over moderate heat. Add two of the quesadillas to the pan and cook, turning once, until the cheese melts, about 1 1/2minutes per side. Remove from the pan and keep warm on a baking sheet in the oven. Repeat in batches with the remaining oil and quesadillas. Cut the quesadillas in wedges and serve.
Wine Recommendation: Pull out the stops with a full-throttle red zinfandel from Napa or Amador county. These big, powerful, full-bodied wines are loaded with enough ripe blackberry fruit and exotic spice to match the quesadillas and salsa.
Notes: All commercially frozen vegetables have already been blanched, so you don't need to cook them for as long as raw vegetables. In fact, some--such as corn, peas, and spinach--don't need to be cooked anymore at all. Just defrost and heat.
Quick from Scratch Vegetable Main Dishes