- Calories per serving 257
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
- Fat per serving 5.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 41.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 109mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 385mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Southwestern Chicken Roll-Ups
On the hunt for a quick and creative weeknight dinner? You’re in luck: These flavorful chicken roll-ups only require five ingredients. Plus, they’re packed with protein. Make it a little leaner by using fat-free cream cheese, and serve with whole-grain rice for a well-rounded (and delicious!) meal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Top each breast half with 1 tablespoon cheese, 1 tablespoon picante sauce, and 1 cilantro sprig. Roll up jelly-roll fashion, beginning at narrow end.
Dredge chicken rolls in breadcrumbs. Place rolls, seam sides down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; lightly coat rolls with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until chicken is done.