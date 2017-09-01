Southwestern Chicken Roll-Ups

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 chicken roll)
Health.com
March 2016

On the hunt for a quick and creative weeknight dinner? You’re in luck: These flavorful chicken roll-ups only require five ingredients. Plus, they’re packed with protein. Make it a little leaner by using fat-free cream cheese, and serve with whole-grain rice for a well-rounded (and delicious!) meal.

Ingredients

  • 6 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 6 tablespoons (about 3 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 6 tablespoons picante sauce
  • 6 cilantro sprigs
  • 6 tablespoons Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 257
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 20%
  • Fat per serving 5.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 41.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 385mg
  • Calcium per serving 40mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Top each breast half with 1 tablespoon cheese, 1 tablespoon picante sauce, and 1 cilantro sprig. Roll up jelly-roll fashion, beginning at narrow end.

Step 3

Dredge chicken rolls in breadcrumbs. Place rolls, seam sides down, on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; lightly coat rolls with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until chicken is done.

