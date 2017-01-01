Herb Grilled Shrimp and Wilted Spinach with Fennel

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, herbs, salt, pepper, and shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 2 Soak skewers in warm water at least 20 minutes while shrimp is marinating.

Step 3 Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over low heat and wilt spinach with fennel seeds, about 3 to 4 minutes (do in two batches if necessary). Remove skillet from heat and cover to keep warm.