Herb Grilled Shrimp and Wilted Spinach with Fennel

Yield
Serves 8
Rori Spinelli-Trovato
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons mixed herbs (parsley, thyme, mint, marjoram), roughly chopped
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 3 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 40 (8- to 10-inch) wooden skewers
  • 3 (10-ounce) packages baby spinach
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, herbs, salt, pepper, and shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 2

Soak skewers in warm water at least 20 minutes while shrimp is marinating.

Step 3

Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over low heat and wilt spinach with fennel seeds, about 3 to 4 minutes (do in two batches if necessary). Remove skillet from heat and cover to keep warm.

Step 4

Heat broiler or grill. Remove shrimp from marinade and thread onto skewers. Broil or grill the shrimp until just done, about 5 to 6 minutes. Serve shrimp and spinach with the beans.

