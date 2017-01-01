- Calories per serving 35
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 51%
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 0.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.1mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 4mg
Shallot and Grapefruit Dressing
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Drizzle this zesty, citrusy dressing over mixed gourmet greens topped with goat cheese and roasted corn. You can squeeze your own grapefruit juice or look for fresh grapefruit juice in the produce section of the grocery store.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallots; cook 5 minutes or until golden brown. Stir in juice. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 6 minutes). Remove from heat; cool.
Step 2
Place the grapefruit juice mixture, cilantro, sugar, and pepper in a blender; process until smooth. With blender on, slowly add 2 tablespoons oil; process until smooth.