Chickpeas with Spinach

Yield
2 servings (serving size: about 1 cup chickpea mixture and 1/2 cup rice)
Health.com
March 2016

"This vegetarian dish is easy and requires very little oil. Add ground red pepper if you'd like it spicier. I like to serve this dish with Indian flatbread and yogurt." --CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon bottled ground fresh ginger (such as Spice World)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 cups chopped spinach
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas, (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup hot cooked basmati rice
  • Lemon wedges (optional)
  • Grated lemon rind (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 403
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 14.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 77.4g
  • Fiber per serving 11.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 707mg
  • Calcium per serving 126mg

How to Make It

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; sauté 4 minutes or until mixture begins to brown. Add water and tomato paste; cook 2 minutes or until liquid evaporates, stirring constantly. Stir in spinach, chili powder, salt, and chickpeas; cover. Reduce heat; cook 5 minutes or until spinach wilts and mixture is heated. Stir in juice. Serve over rice. Garnish with lemon wedges and rind, if desired.

