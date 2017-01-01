- Calories per serving 266
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 7.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27.6g
- Fiber per serving 4.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 547mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Tex-Mex Beef Tacos
Karry Hosford
Add some pizazz to traditional soft tacos by including corn kernels and black beans in the filling. The mixture also works well in crunchy corn taco shells.
Add whole-grain rice to the black beans for a complete source of protein. You can also serve it with fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, salsa, and fat-free sour cream for an extra kick.
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion, garlic, and beef; cook 6 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble beef. Stir in corn and next 6 ingredients (corn through chiles). Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon 1/2 cup beef mixture into each tortilla.