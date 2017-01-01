- Calories per serving 417
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Protein per serving 41.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44.6g
- Fiber per serving 3.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 180mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 608mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Grilled Cornish Hens with Apricot-Mustard Glaze
Serve with grilled fennel bulb quarters and couscous. Preserves are chunkier than jelly and thus adhere better to the Cornish hen. Peach preserves are also a tasty option.
Poultry skin is high in saturated fat, so it's important to skin the hens before cooking. Preserves are chunkier than jelly, so they adhere better to the hen.
How to Make It
Combine preserves, mustard, parsley, mint, and vinegar, stirring with a whisk. Sprinkle hens with salt and pepper. Place 1/4 cup apricot mixture in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add hens; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.
Prepare grill to medium-high heat.
Remove hens from bag; discard marinade. Place hens on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 12 minutes or until thermometer registers 180°, turning hens occasionally and basting frequently with apricot mixture.