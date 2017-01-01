- Calories per serving 193
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 74mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 274mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Fig and Chile-Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Basmati rice and black beans go well with this spicy pork tenderloin dish. The fig-and-chile glaze also works well brushed over chicken thighs.
Basmati rice and black beans go well with the spicy pork, beefing up the protein intake. Try the glaze with chicken thighs for a different taste.
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare grill to medium-high heat.
Step 2
Combine preserves, vinegar, chile paste, soy sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring with a whisk.
Step 3
Sprinkle pork with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place pork on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 18 minutes or until thermometer registers 160° (slightly pink), turning occasionally and basting frequently with fig mixture. Garnish with fresh chives, if desired.