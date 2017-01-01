Apple and Horseradish-Glazed Salmon

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet)
Health.com
March 2016

Mild apple jelly and hot horseradish pair well with rich salmon. Serve with a neutral-flavored side of couscous or rice.

Although high in fat, salmon and olives are rich in unsaturated fats, which are proven to help heart health.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup apple jelly
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick), skinned
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 40%
  • Fat per serving 16.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Protein per serving 36.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 90mg
  • Iron per serving 0.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 376mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine apple jelly, chives, horseradish, vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring well with a whisk.

Step 3

Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add salmon, and cook 3 minutes. Turn salmon over; brush with half of apple mixture. Wrap handle of skillet with foil; bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Brush with remaining apple mixture.

