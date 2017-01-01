- Calories per serving 375
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 40%
- Fat per serving 16.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Protein per serving 36.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 0.7mg
- Sodium per serving 376mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Apple and Horseradish-Glazed Salmon
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke
Mild apple jelly and hot horseradish pair well with rich salmon. Serve with a neutral-flavored side of couscous or rice.
Although high in fat, salmon and olives are rich in unsaturated fats, which are proven to help heart health.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine apple jelly, chives, horseradish, vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring well with a whisk.
Step 3
Sprinkle salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add salmon, and cook 3 minutes. Turn salmon over; brush with half of apple mixture. Wrap handle of skillet with foil; bake at 350° for 5 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Brush with remaining apple mixture.