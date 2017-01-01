- Calories per serving 265
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 43%
- Fat per serving 12.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Protein per serving 28.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 368mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Salmon with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Randy Mayor; Jan Gautro
"It isn't necessary to season the salmon itself, as the tomatoes, thyme, and garlic create such a flavorful sauce. Serve with rice or couscous." -CL Reader
Add a side of whole-grain rice or couscous to complete this dish. Salmon packs a lot of lean protein, which aids in muscle repair.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients in a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray; toss to coat tomatoes. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Add fish to pan. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve the tomato mixture over fish. Drizzle with lemon juice.