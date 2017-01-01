- Calories per serving 58
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11.6g
- Fiber per serving 2.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 210mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Apricot-Glazed Roasted Asparagus
Photo: Karry Hosford
"When asparagus is in season, it's gorgeous, fresh, and cheap. I came up with this recipe in a moment of creativity; I had a lot of asparagus on hand and wanted to give it a different twist." -CL Reader
Packed with flavor, this side dish is also filled with fiber, important in aiding digestion.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400º.
Step 2
Place asparagus spears on a foil-lined jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Combine apricot preserves, soy sauce, garlic, and salt; pour preserves mixture over asparagus. Toss well to coat. Bake at 400º for 10 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Serve immediately.