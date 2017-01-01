Use a pastry brush to oil the popover cups. A muffin tin works, also, but the cups are smaller, so you'll get popovers that need 5 minutes less time in the oven. The popovers puff more when you take some of the chill out of the eggs and milk. Although it's tempting, don't open the oven door to peek at the popovers--use the oven light and view through the glass to see when they're golden brown.

Sprinkle fat-free, shredded cheese on the tops of these pastries for even more flavor and calcium.