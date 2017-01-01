- Calories per serving 339
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 10.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 26mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 712mg
- Calcium per serving 303mg
Classic White Pizza
Karry Hosford
Ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella are the three cheeses highlighted in this meatless pizza. A packaged pizza crust makes it an easy choice for busy weeknights.
Dressing up this white, cheesy pizza with vegetables is a great way to add more fiber and antioxidants.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Combine the first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread cheese mixture over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle with basil and next 6 ingredients (basil through garlic powder). Arrange plum tomato slices in a single layer on top. Place pizza on baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Remove pizza to cutting board; cut into 6 slices.