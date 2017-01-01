- Calories per serving 236
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 36%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 25.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.3g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 4.3mg
- Sodium per serving 676mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Southeast Asian Grilled Beef Salad
"I love the strong flavors of Thai food, especially the combination of lime juice and beef. This dish is great for company because you can prep all the ingredients ahead, and then everything comes together quickly." -CL Reader
Carefully trim cuts of unhealthy saturated fat from the beef. Together with this leafy green salad, it's a protein- and fiber-packed meal.
How to Make It
To prepare beef, combine the first 6 ingredients. Rub over beef; cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Prepare grill.
Place beef on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 8 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut beef diagonally across the grain into thin slices.
To prepare dressing, combine juice and next 5 ingredients (juice through oil), stirring well with a whisk.
To prepare salad, combine greens and remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Drizzle dressing over salad; toss gently to coat. Divide salad evenly among 6 plates; top with beef.