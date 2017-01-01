- Calories per serving 299
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 647mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches
"This sandwich was born when I brought home adorable baby eggplants from the local farmers' market. Eggplant and goat cheese go together perfectly." -CL Reader
Eggplant is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants. Try a multigrain roll for a fiber boost.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 275°.
Brush oil over eggplant.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add eggplant; cook 5 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Spread about 1 tablespoon of goat cheese over cut side of each roll half. Place rolls on a baking sheet, cheese sides up; bake at 275° for 8 to 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Remove from oven; top bottom half of each roll with 1 eggplant slice, 1 tomato slice, and 1/2 cup arugula. Top sandwiches with top halves of rolls.