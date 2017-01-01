Lemony Fruit Dip

Karry Hosford
Yield
14 servings (serving size: about 2 tablespoons)
Health.com
March 2016

"I lightened this fruit dip recipe, and it received rave reviews. It looks lovely and tastes great." Serve with fresh fruit such as strawberries, pineapple, or apple. -CL Reader

Serve this light, fruity dip with strawberries or pineapple for a tasty dessert that will leave you feeling full and guilt free. Cut back even more with fat-free Cool Whip.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sugar, divided
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 39
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 1.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 0.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 2mg

How to Make It

Combine 2 tablespoons sugar, egg, and lemon juice in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, water, and cornstarch in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 30 seconds or until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Slowly pour beaten egg mixture into water mixture, stirring constantly. Cook over medium heat 2 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool completely. Fold in whipped topping.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up