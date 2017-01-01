Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins

Randy Mayor; Karry Hosford
Yield
1 dozen (serving size: 1 muffin)
Health.com
March 2016

These strawberry muffins are moist and tender,  yet still low in fat, because of the addition of vanilla fat-free yogurt and low-fat milk. The strawberry flavor comes from strawberry jam.

Not all muffins have to be high in calories and fat. Using fat-free milk and yogurt will spare you the fat and let you indulge in a breakfast pastry.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup vanilla fat-free yogurt
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 3 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup strawberry jam
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 165
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 4.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 0.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 206mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375º.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups, and level with a knife. Combine flour and the next 4 ingredients (flour through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Combine yogurt, butter, milk, and egg in a bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until moist.

Step 3

Place 12 foil cup liners in muffin cups; coat liners with cooking spray. Spoon 1 tablespoon batter into each liner. Top each with 1 teaspoon jam. Top evenly with the remaining batter. Combine 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 375º for 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; place on a wire rack.

