Apple Spice Cake

Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
12 servings
Health.com
March 2016

Traditional recipes often call for more than two sticks of butter. Cut out fat and calories by swapping in low-fat buttermilk and vegetable oil instead. Spices like cinnamon and cloves add flavor and can improve your health without adding calories.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup (3 ounces) block-style fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 cup chopped peeled Braeburn apple
  • 2 tablespoons brandy (optional)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 205
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 5.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Protein per serving 4.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 278mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place the first 4 ingredients in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended (about 3 minutes). Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and the next 5 ingredients (flour through nutmeg), stirring with a whisk. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately to sugar mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture; beat well after each addition. Stir in the apple and brandy, if desired. Spoon mixture into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray.

Step 4

Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up