Cajun Shrimp and Catfish

Step 4

Melt the butter in pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions, mushrooms, and chopped parsley; sauté 3 minutes. Add shrimp; sauté 3 minutes. Spoon shrimp mixture over catfish. Combine Alfredo sauce and broth, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over the shrimp mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake shrimp mixture at 350° for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve shrimp mixture over rice. Garnish with the parsley sprigs, if desired.