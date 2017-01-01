- Calories per serving 382
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 30.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.7g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 139mg
- Iron per serving 3.7mg
- Sodium per serving 511mg
- Calcium per serving 110mg
Cajun Shrimp and Catfish
Seafood is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Try this dish with whole-grain rice for extra fiber.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place the buttermilk and blackening seasoning in a large bowl, stirring to blend. Add catfish; toss gently to coat.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add catfish mixture; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Place the catfish mixture in a 2 1/2-quart shallow casserole coated with cooking spray.
Melt the butter in pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions, mushrooms, and chopped parsley; sauté 3 minutes. Add shrimp; sauté 3 minutes. Spoon shrimp mixture over catfish. Combine Alfredo sauce and broth, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over the shrimp mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake shrimp mixture at 350° for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve shrimp mixture over rice. Garnish with the parsley sprigs, if desired.