Wholesome Morning Granola

Yield
7 1/2 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
March 2016

"I use fruit juices and other natural sweeteners to sweeten this cereal. On cold mornings, it's wonderful with warm milk." -CL Reader

Start your morning off right with a fiber-packed, nutrient rich meal. Add fat-free milk for calcium and eat this just like a bowl of cereal.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups regular oats
  • 2 cups puffed rice cereal (such as Arrowhead Mills)
  • 1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut
  • 1/2 cup oat bran
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 3/4 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup dried blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 5.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 8.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46.2g
  • Fiber per serving 5.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 10mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Combine the juices in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 2/3 cup. Remove from heat; stir in honey. Slowly pour juice mixture over oat mixture, tossing to coat. Spread oat mixture evenly onto a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 325° for 40 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly; stir in blueberries. Cool completely, and store in an airtight container.

