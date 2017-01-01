Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

Karry Hosford
Yield
5 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup hummus and 4 pita wedges)
Health.com
March 2016

"I came up with this hummus recipe exploring ways to get more fiber in my diet. The tomatoes give it a warm, coral-like color." -CL Reader

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (6-inch) pitas, each cut into 10 wedges
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
  • Fat per serving 1.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 6.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33.7g
  • Fiber per serving 4.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 623mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place pita wedges on pan, and coat with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 6 minutes or until golden.

Step 3

Combine water, tomato, salt, pepper, garlic, and beans in a food processor, and process until smooth. Serve with pita wedges.

