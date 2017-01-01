- Calories per serving 324
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 8%
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 35g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.7g
- Fiber per serving 8.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 69mg
- Iron per serving 3.1mg
- Sodium per serving 773mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Lemon Chicken and Rice with Artichokes
Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
Heat a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken, chopped onion, and red bell pepper; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in rice, lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, black pepper, and broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in artichokes, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cheese.