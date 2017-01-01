- Calories per serving 97
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 6%
- Fat per serving 0.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 2.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 97mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Crisp Potato Hash Browns
"My love of fried food doesn't fit into my healthy-eating lifestyle, so I came up with this recipe using nonstick aluminum foil. It requires high heat but no oil." --CL Reader
Serve these guilt-free breakfast treats hot! This recipe avoids the oil used in traditional hash browns, which means less than 1 gram of fat—but all the flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 475°.
Place potato in a large bowl, and cover with cold water. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain and rinse potato. Dry thoroughly in a salad spinner, or pat dry with paper towels. Combine potato, onions, and bell pepper in bowl. Add the cornstarch, salt, black pepper, and onion powder; toss well to coat.
Line a baking sheet with nonstick aluminum foil; coat thoroughly with cooking spray. Place a 3-inch biscuit cutter on prepared baking sheet. Fill biscuit cutter with 1/2 cup potato mixture (do not pack). Carefully remove cutter, leaving potato patties intact. Repeat the procedure with remaining potato mixture. Coat tops of potato patties with cooking spray. Bake at 475° for 20 minutes. Turn and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until golden brown.