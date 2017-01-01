Orange-Glazed Carrots and Onions

Photography: Karry Hosford
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

"The sweetness of the carrots in this recipe really accentuates the flavor of the onion." --CL Reader

These are no ordinary carrots. Not only are they a great source of beta-carotene, but they also spice up an everyday snack.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 pound baby carrots
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 63
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
  • Fat per serving 0.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13.9g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 381mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in marmalade, salt, and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup (about 30 minutes), stirring frequently.

