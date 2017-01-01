- Calories per serving 63
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
- Fat per serving 0.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.9g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 381mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Orange-Glazed Carrots and Onions
Photography: Karry Hosford
"The sweetness of the carrots in this recipe really accentuates the flavor of the onion." --CL Reader
These are no ordinary carrots. Not only are they a great source of beta-carotene, but they also spice up an everyday snack.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in marmalade, salt, and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 30 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup (about 30 minutes), stirring frequently.