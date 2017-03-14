- Calories per serving 257
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
- Fat per serving 2.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 12.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.8g
- Fiber per serving 14.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.5mg
- Sodium per serving 876mg
- Calcium per serving 150mg
Chunky Vegetarian Chili
This vegetable chili recipe is a great way to get kids to eat fiber-rich foods. It can be taken on camping trips or packed in a thermos for school lunches.
Beans are good for your heart, and the veggies in this chili are a great way to get your fill of antioxidants, which help fight disease.
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add sugar and remaining ingredients, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes.