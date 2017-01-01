Risotto with Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, and Basil

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
March 2016

Use fat-free cheese to enjoy this fresh Mediterranean dish without the saturated fat; you'll still get the flavor and the calcium.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 4 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons extravirgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups chopped leek
  • 1 1/2 cups Arborio rice or other medium-grain rice
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1/4 cup half-and-half
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 5 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, finely diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 378
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 51.6g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 777mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place vinegar in a small, heavy saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook until slightly syrupy and reduced to 1 tablespoon (about 4 minutes). Set aside.

Step 2

Bring the broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan (do not boil). Keep warm.

Step 3

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add leek; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, and cook 1 minute or until the liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Stir in 1 cup broth; cook 5 minutes or until the liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 25 minutes total). Stir in half-and-half, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in tomatoes, basil, and cheese. Place about 1 cup risotto evenly into 6 shallow serving bowls, and drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon balsamic syrup and 1/2 teaspoon olive oil.

