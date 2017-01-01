- Calories per serving 109
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 3.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 373mg
- Calcium per serving 30mg
Tomato Crostini
Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Plum tomatoes usually have better flavor and are less watery than other tomatoes during the off season, so they are great for this recipe. If you're without a baking sheet, carefully arrange the bread slices directly on the oven rack.
Serve this guilt-free appetizer and reap the nutritious benefits! Tomatoes have lycopene, which helps fight disease.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375º.
Step 2
Combine first 9 ingredients.
Step 3
Lightly coat both sides of bread slices with cooking spray; arrange bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 375º for 4 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted.
Step 4
Rub 1 side of bread slices with halved garlic; top evenly with tomato mixture.