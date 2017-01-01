Chocolate Decadence

Yield
4 servings
March 2016

This rich and indulgent chocolate dessert is sure to satisfy the craziest of chocoholics. 

With less fat and only about a quarter of the cholesterol of a slice of classic chocolate cake, these antioxidant-rich chocolaty treats are best served warm.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg white
  • 8 teaspoons semisweet chocolate chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 315
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 4.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13.4mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 140mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Lightly coat 4 (2-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray, and sprinkle 3/4 teaspoon sugar into each of the ramekins, shaking and turning to coat. Set prepared ramekins aside.

Step 3

Combine 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, milk, and cocoa in a small saucepan, stirring well with a whisk. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook 30 seconds or until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add the butter and 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate. Stir until the chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Cool chocolate mixture 10 minutes.

Step 4

Add flour, vanilla, salt, and egg white to chocolate mixture, stirring with a whisk just until blended. Spoon 2 tablespoons chocolate mixture into each prepared ramekin, and top each with 2 teaspoons chocolate chips. Divide the remaining chocolate mixture evenly among ramekins, spreading to cover the chocolate chips. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until barely set. Cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto dessert plates. Serve warm.

