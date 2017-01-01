Baked Pasta with Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain the pasta, and set aside.

Step 3 Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage, onion, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Add the tomato paste, salt, pepper, and tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.