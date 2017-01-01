- Calories per serving 413
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 11.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 4.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 7.9mg
- Sodium per serving 941mg
- Calcium per serving 265mg
Baked Pasta with Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese
This easy, cheesy pasta recipe features ziti, turkey sausage, canned tomatoes, and fresh basil. It's a perfect pasta dish for busy weeknights.
Using a fat-free cheese will spare you 25 grams of fat per cup and still provide you with calcium for bone health.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain the pasta, and set aside.
Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage, onion, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Add the tomato paste, salt, pepper, and tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Combine cooked pasta, sausage mixture, and basil. Place half of the pasta mixture in a 4-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Top with half of mozzarella and half of Parmesan. Repeat layers. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until bubbly.