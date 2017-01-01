- Calories per serving 95
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 10%
- Fat per serving 0.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 2.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 188mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Rosemary-Apple Bread
"Apple keeps the bread moist. It's even better the second day." --CL Reader
Rosemary has surprising healing powers, from improving long-term memory to treating hair loss. Its piney fragrance can also help reduce stress and anxiety. Get it guilt-free; this has almost a third of the fat of traditional homemade bread.
How to Make It
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 2 3/4 cups flour, salt, rosemary, and yeast in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add water, stirring until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Knead in apple. Place the dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rest 10 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375°.
Shape dough into a loaf; place dough in an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Gently press dough into pan; cover. Let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 30 minutes or until doubled in size.
Bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until bread is lightly browned and sounds hollow when tapped. Brush top with butter. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack.