- Calories per serving 347
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
- Fat per serving 2.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 44.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.7g
- Fiber per serving 4.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 3.2mg
- Sodium per serving 740mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
South of the Border Chicken
"This is my dinnertime solution when I haven't had time to stop by the grocery store. I always keep chicken in the freezer, and the rest is in the pantry." --CL Reader
Don't cut back on taste while watching calories. This spicy dish is low in fat and packed with lean protein. Chicken and the combination of beans and rice are great, healthy sources of protein.
How to Make It
Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and stir in rice and red pepper. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Stir in beans and tomatoes; keep warm.
Sprinkle the chicken with salt, black pepper, and cumin. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes on each side or until done. Serve chicken with rice mixture.