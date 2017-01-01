Orange Marmalade Layer Cake

Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Elizabeth Taliaferro
March 2016

After the cake layers are drenched with fresh orange syrup, they become moist and delicate. Transfer them carefully to a serving plate for frosting.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3 cups sifted cake flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 9 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1 1/4 cups low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 cup fat-free milk
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar orange marmalade, melted and cooled
  • 1/4 cup low-fat sour cream
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping, thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 3.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57.7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 350mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Coat 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, and line bottoms of the pans with wax paper.

Step 3

Lightly spoon sifted cake flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine sifted flour, baking soda, and salt, stirring with a whisk. Place butter in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Gradually add 1 3/4 cups sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until well blended. Beat in orange rind and vanilla. Add egg whites, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 4

Combine buttermilk and milk. Add flour mixture and buttermilk mixture alternately to butter mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour batter into prepared pans; sharply tap pans once on counter to remove air bubbles. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 20 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.

Step 5

Combine juice and 1/4 cup sugar; stir until sugar dissolves. Pierce the cake layers liberally with a wooden pick. Slowly drizzle juice mixture over cake layers.

Step 6

Carefully place 1 layer on a plate; spread with 1/3 cup marmalade. Top with remaining layer; spread remaining marmalade on top of cake. Fold sour cream into whipped topping; spread over sides of cake. Cover and chill at least 2 hours.

