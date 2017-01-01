- Calories per serving 107
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 3.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.3g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 87mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Pumpkin Dip
Bring out the best of fall's flavors with this super-easy pumpkin dip, perfect for enjoying with fresh apple slices.
Place first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add syrup and cinnamon, and beat until smooth. Cover and chill 30 minutes. Serve with apple.