Pumpkin Dip

Yield
12 servings (serving size: 2 tablespoons dip and 2 apple slices)
March 2016

Bring out the best of fall's flavors with this super-easy pumpkin dip, perfect for enjoying with fresh apple slices.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 teaspoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 24 apple slices

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 87mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Place first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add syrup and cinnamon, and beat until smooth. Cover and chill 30 minutes. Serve with apple.

