Baked Oatmeal

Yield
5 servings (serving size: 2/3 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Try baked oatmeal for a unexpected morning treat. It's a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups uncooked quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free milk
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 7.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48.8g
  • Fiber per serving 3.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 47mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 171mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine the milk, applesauce, butter, and egg. Add milk mixture to oat mixture; stir well. Pour oat mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes. Serve warm.

