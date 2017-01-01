- Calories per serving 106
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 3.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 1.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.5g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 62mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Poppy Seed Fruit Salad
Indulge in this low-calorie, vitamin-packed dish. Don't be fooled by the size of poppy seeds; they're packed with healthy unsaturated fats, including two essential fats—linoleic and linolenic acids.
How to Make It
Combine yogurt and salad dressing in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine strawberries, pineapple, and melon balls in a large bowl, tossing gently. Line each of 6 plates with 2 lettuce leaves; spoon 1 cup fruit mixture onto each plate. Drizzle each salad with 1 tablespoon dressing. Serve immediately.