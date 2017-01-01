Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 stuffed pepper)
Susan Gelb
March 2016

This recipe for stuffed peppers trades in the meat in favor of vegetables like red bell peppers, shallots, and mushrooms. The blend of flavors is sure to please guests.

A vegetarian's delight, this dish is packed with antioxidants and fiber. Almonds are a great source of healthy monunsaturated fats, and they help you feel full.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 6 medium red bell peppers
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 4 cups chopped mushrooms
  • 1 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 2 1/2 cups hot cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup tomato juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 5.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 8.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39.2g
  • Fiber per serving 6.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 3.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 402mg
  • Calcium per serving 112mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Cut tops off bell peppers; discard seeds and membranes. Cook peppers in boiling water 5 minutes; drain.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms; sauté 4 minutes or until tender. Add parsley, almonds, sherry, and chile powder; sauté 3 minutes. Add rice, tomato juice, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt; sauté 3 minutes. Spoon 3/4 cup rice mixture into each bell pepper. Top each bell pepper with 2 teaspoons cheese. Place stuffed bell peppers in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish; bake at 350° for 15 minutes.

