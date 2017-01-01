Colonel Benjamin's Curry Chicken

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cumin mixture, tomato, and juice. Reduce heat to medium, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add chicken and potatoes to pan; stir in chopped cilantro. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 50 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve mixture over rice, and garnish with cilantro sprigs.