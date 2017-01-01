Pumpkin-Carrot Cake

Yield
9 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Health.com
March 2016

"I made this as a birthday cake using a low-fat lemon cream-cheese frosting. It was quite a hit." --CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
  • 3/4 cup raisins
  • 1/2 cup grated carrot
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 219
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 3.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 233mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours and next 4 ingredients (flours through salt). Place egg and egg white in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, pumpkin, oil, butter, and orange rind; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, stirring just until moist. Stir in raisins, carrot, and cranberries. Spoon batter into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.

