Pumpkin-Carrot Cake

Step 2

Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours and next 4 ingredients (flours through salt). Place egg and egg white in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, pumpkin, oil, butter, and orange rind; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, stirring just until moist. Stir in raisins, carrot, and cranberries. Spoon batter into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.