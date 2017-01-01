- Calories per serving 373
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 13%
- Fat per serving 5.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 13.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72.8g
- Fiber per serving 6.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2.6mg
- Sodium per serving 94mg
- Calcium per serving 269mg
Swiss Fruit and Yogurt Muesli
"I have often enjoyed fresh muesli, made with fruit and yogurt, during visits with my husband's family in Germany. It's a quick, easy breakfast loaded with vitamins and calcium. Vary the fruit to create your own favorite blend, or top with chopped walnuts or almonds for extra crunch." --CL Reader
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine oats, yogurt, orange juice, and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add apple, banana, and blueberries, stirring gently to combine.