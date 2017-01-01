- Calories per serving 65
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 2.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 0.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.1mg
- Sodium per serving 36mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Buttermilk Pralines
"This recipe requires your steadfast attention, so try not to get distracted. The periodic stirring prevents it from boiling over." --CL Reader
These have one-third of the calories in a traditional praline and only a fifth of the fat. Pecans are a great source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Continue cooking over low heat until a candy thermometer registers 234° (about 10 minutes); stir occasionally. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.
Stir in nuts, butter, and vanilla; beat with a wooden spoon until mixture begins to lose its shine (about 6 minutes). Drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Let stand 20 minutes or until set.
Note: Store pralines in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.