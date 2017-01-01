Buttermilk Pralines

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
30 servings (serving size: 1 praline)
March 2016

"This recipe requires your steadfast attention, so try not to get distracted. The periodic stirring prevents it from boiling over." --CL Reader

These have one-third of the calories in a traditional praline and only a fifth of the fat. Pecans are a great source of protein, fiber, and antioxidants.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup whole buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light-colored corn syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Dash of salt
  • 2/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 2.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 0.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 36mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 5 ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook over low heat until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Continue cooking over low heat until a candy thermometer registers 234° (about 10 minutes); stir occasionally. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in nuts, butter, and vanilla; beat with a wooden spoon until mixture begins to lose its shine (about 6 minutes). Drop by teaspoonfuls onto wax paper. Let stand 20 minutes or until set.

Step 3

Note: Store pralines in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

