Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken roll, 3/4 cup pasta, and 1/2 cup sauce)
March 2016

An Italian acquaintance suggested the garlic cloves simmer in store-bought marinara to add flavor.

When choosing a pasta sauce, be wary of the amount of sodium, especially if you have hypertension. Lean chicken is a great source of vitamin B12, protein, and iron.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces goat cheese, softened
  • 3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil, divided
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 (25.5-ounce) jar fat-free Italian herb pasta sauce
  • 3 whole garlic cloves
  • 3 cups hot cooked fettuccine (about 6 ounces uncooked pasta)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 503
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 8.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 57.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48.1g
  • Fiber per serving 5.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 112mg
  • Iron per serving 3.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 785mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine goat cheese, 2 tablespoons basil, and minced garlic; set aside.

Step 2

Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound each half to a 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Divide the cheese mixture evenly among breast halves. Roll up jelly-roll fashion. Tuck in sides; secure each roll with wooden picks.

Step 3

Heat the pasta sauce and whole garlic cloves in a large skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cover and cook 25 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve over pasta. Garnish with 1 tablespoon basil.

