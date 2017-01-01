- Calories per serving 503
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
- Fat per serving 8.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 57.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.1g
- Fiber per serving 5.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 112mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 785mg
- Calcium per serving 137mg
Chicken Stuffed with Goat Cheese and Garlic
An Italian acquaintance suggested the garlic cloves simmer in store-bought marinara to add flavor.
When choosing a pasta sauce, be wary of the amount of sodium, especially if you have hypertension. Lean chicken is a great source of vitamin B12, protein, and iron.
How to Make It
Combine goat cheese, 2 tablespoons basil, and minced garlic; set aside.
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap, and pound each half to a 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Divide the cheese mixture evenly among breast halves. Roll up jelly-roll fashion. Tuck in sides; secure each roll with wooden picks.
Heat the pasta sauce and whole garlic cloves in a large skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cover and cook 25 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve over pasta. Garnish with 1 tablespoon basil.