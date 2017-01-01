This delicious chicken marsala recipe turns an Italian classic into a quick and easy family favorite.



Clarified butter (butter without the milk solids) is ideal for searing meats because it can be heated to a high temperature without burning. Although you can purchase clarified butter, we detail how to make it below in the first step.

Chose whole-wheat pasta, which has fiber to aid digestion and keep you fuller longer. For a healthier version of this meal, grill or bake the chicken without coating it in flour. This cuts out on extra calories and fat from frying.