- Calories per serving 178
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 340mg
- Calcium per serving 50mg
Grilled Corn with Chipotle Butter
Canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce are usually found in the ethnic-food sections of supermarkets. (Keep a water-filled spray bottle handy to extinguish flames when you grill the corn.)
Using unsalted butter is important especially with dishes that add salt because too much sodium elevates blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.
How to Make It
Immerse corn, husks on, in a large bowl of cold water. Let soak for at least 30 minutes.
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the minced chipotle chili, lime juice, salt, and black pepper; cook for 30 seconds, stirring to blend flavors.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Husk corn; brush with chipotle butter to coat. Grill about 4 minutes, turning frequently, or just until the corn is tender and nicely browned. Top immediately with crumbled cheese, and serve with lime slices, if desired.