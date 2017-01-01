- Calories per serving 343
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 88mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 689mg
- Calcium per serving 91mg
Salmon with Light Dill Sauce
Leigh Beisch
The salmon in this low-carbohydrate dish provides lean protein to help you feel fuller longer. Leafy greens, like arugula provide vitamin C and folate.
How to Make It
Fill a large skillet with 1 1/2 inches water; bring to a boil. Add salmon; reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes, or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove from skillet; discard cooking liquid. Combine 1/4 cup each mayonnaise and buttermilk, 2 tablespoons dill, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and a pinch each of sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Arrange 1 cup arugula and 1 salmon fillet on each of 2 plates, and drizzle the dill mixture over the fish.