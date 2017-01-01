Teriyaki Salmon with Zucchini

Yield
Serves 2 (serving size: 1 salmon fillet and about 1 cup zucchini)
March 2016

Adding a small side of whole-grain rice gives a carbohydrate boost. Salmon, like other fish, is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which helps with brain function and heart health.

Ingredients

  • Low-sodium teriyaki sauce
  • 2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
  • Sesame seeds
  • 2 small zucchini, thinly sliced
  • 4 scallions, chopped
  • Canola oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 376
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 87mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 375mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Combine 5 tablespoons teriyaki sauce and fish in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate 20 minutes. Toast sesame seeds in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and set aside. Drain fish, discarding marinade. Add fish to skillet, and cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook for 5 more minutes over medium-low heat. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. Add the zucchini, scallions, and 2 teaspoons oil to skillet. Sauté 4 minutes, or until lightly browned. Stir in 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with salmon.

