- Calories per serving 376
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 40g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 87mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 375mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Teriyaki Salmon with Zucchini
Leigh Beisch
Adding a small side of whole-grain rice gives a carbohydrate boost. Salmon, like other fish, is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which helps with brain function and heart health.
How to Make It
Combine 5 tablespoons teriyaki sauce and fish in a zip-top plastic bag. Seal and marinate 20 minutes. Toast sesame seeds in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and set aside. Drain fish, discarding marinade. Add fish to skillet, and cook 5 minutes. Turn and cook for 5 more minutes over medium-low heat. Remove from skillet, and keep warm. Add the zucchini, scallions, and 2 teaspoons oil to skillet. Sauté 4 minutes, or until lightly browned. Stir in 2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, and serve with salmon.