- Calories per serving 490
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 54mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 535mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Steak Tacos with Simple Guacamole
Most of the fat in this recipe is the good-for-you monounsaturated kind in the avocado, so don't let it deter (or disturb) you.
Trim the steak to cut out excess saturated fat. The majority of the fat in this meal, which comes from the avocado, is healthy and monounsaturated.
How to Make It
To prepare steak, combine 1 teaspoon oil and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a bowl. Rub steak with garlic-oil mixture; place in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal; marinate in the refrigerator 1 hour, or overnight.
Lightly spray the rack of an outdoor grill with cooking spray. Heat to medium-high.
Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño; sauté 5 minutes (A). Keep warm.
Place the steak on the grill, and cook 4 minutes on each side (without turning) for medium, or to desired degree of doneness (B). Let stand 10 minutes on a cutting board before slicing crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick slices.
To prepare guacamole, combine all ingredients in a small bowl, and mix well, mashing with a pestle (C) or fork until mixture is chunky.
Heat the tortillas in a covered casserole in a 300° oven until warm and pliable. Place a small amount of meat in each tortilla; top with the onion-pepper mixture and guacamole.